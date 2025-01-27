Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gray (elbow) began a throwing program Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray did some casual tossing on flat ground in what was his first time throwing since underwent Tommy John surgery and an internal brace procedure in July. He's got a long road to recovery ahead of him but is hoping to be available to pitch for the Nationals by the end of the 2025 season.

More News