Gray (elbow) struck out four and allowed one run on four hits and zero walks over six innings in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Rochester.

Gray held Indianapolis scoreless through five frames before letting in a run in the sixth, but the right-hander still delivered the lengthiest and best of his four rehab starts since starting his minor-league assignment June 9. He covered 73 pitches in Tuesday's outing, a workload that should put him in line to handle a traditional starter's role when he returns from the 15-day injured list. Gray appears likely to rejoin the Washington rotation Monday or Tuesday against the Mets, as the Nationals are listing Patrick Corbin as the starter for Sunday's series finale in Tampa Bay, per Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com.