Gray (elbow) struck out five over five innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks in his rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Harrisburg.

After building up to 79 pitches in what was the third start of his rehab assignment, Gray looks to be on the cusp of making his return from the 15-day injured list. According to Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com, Gray reported back to Washington on Thursday and said he felt good following his latest rehab start, but the Nationals haven't yet decided whether he'll remain on assignment or rejoin the big-league rotation. If Washington chooses to activate Gray along with keeping a five-man rotation intact, the struggling Patrick Corbin could be sent to the bullpen to make room for the right-hander. Gray could be an option to start for the Nationals as soon as Monday in San Diego.