Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Gray (elbow) has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment, and the first start is likely to come Sunday with Single-A Fredericksburg, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old lefty made just two starts this season before he landed on the injured list with an elbow strain, but he's now entering the final stage of his rehab program. Gray is expected to throw about four innings during his first outing, and he'll likely need several appearances in the minors before rejoining Washington's rotation.