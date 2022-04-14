site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Not starting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Thomas isn't starting Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Thomas started in each of the last three games and went 3-for-12 with a double, four RBI, a run and four strikeouts. Yadiel Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth Thursday.
