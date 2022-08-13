site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Riding pine Saturday
Thomas isn't starting Saturday against the Padres.
Thomas started the last nine games and hit .242 with a home run, a double, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base. Joey Meneses will take over in right field and bat fifth.
