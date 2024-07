Thomas went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

The 28-year-old outfielder is sprinting into the All-Star break. While Thomas' homer drought stands at 23 games, he's reached base safely in all 14 games in July, slashing .298/.375/.351 for the month with three doubles, four RBI, six runs and six of his 23 steals on the season.