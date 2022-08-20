site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-luis-garcia-back-to-normal | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Back to normal
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia (groin) said Saturday that he feels back to normal, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
He took grounders at second base and looked to be at full speed charging the ball, per Dougherty. Garcia is eligible to be activated Tuesday at Seattle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read