Garcia went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

Garcia hit an RBI single in the first inning, a solo home run in the third and another single in the eighth. He later added another base hit and stole second in the 10th frame. The 24-year-old followed up a two-homer game July 3 with his second four-hit effort of the season. While he still continues to sit against left-handed pitching, Garcia is hitting .271 with 10 homers, 42 RBI, 29 runs scored and 12 steals in a quietly productive 2024.