Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Garcia plated the game's first run on a sacrifice in the second and then pushed the Nationals ahead for good with a solo shot to right in the seventh. Sunday was Garcia's third multi-RBI effort this season and he now has five RBI over his last five games, bringing his season total up to 12.

