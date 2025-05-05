Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.
Garcia plated the game's first run on a sacrifice in the second and then pushed the Nationals ahead for good with a solo shot to right in the seventh. Sunday was Garcia's third multi-RBI effort this season and he now has five RBI over his last five games, bringing his season total up to 12.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Swipes two bags Thursday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Idle Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: On bench for matinee•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Perfect at the plate in win•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Riding pine against lefty•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Gets back on track with first homer•