Garcia is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader in Colorado, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia started the past 12 games but will sit for Sunday's matinee after posting a .238/.327/.286 slash line during that stretch. Amed Rosario will shift to the keystone to open up third base for Trey Lipscomb, who is making his season debut.