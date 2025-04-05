Garcia isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Saturday's game on the bump, so Garcia will stay put in the dugout while Amed Rosario starts at the keystone and bats second.
