Garcia is not in the Nationals' starting lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Garcia has been in the Nationals' starting nine against lefties this season, but he'll begin Wednesday's game in the dugout while Amed Rosario starts at the keystone and bats in the leadoff spot against Phillies southpaw Cristopher Sanchez. Garcia has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, and over that span he has gone 7-for-21 with one stolen base, two runs scored and a solo homer.