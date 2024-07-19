Garcia (shoulder) is batting sixth and playing second base Friday against the Reds.
Garcia was scratched from Sunday's game with left shoulder soreness and, as expected, will be back in the lineup after the All-Star break. The second baseman was on a five-game hit streak before the break, going 7-for-18 with two doubles and a solo home run during that stretch.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Nursing minor shoulder issue•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Late scratch from lineup•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Productive off bench•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Homers twice Wednesday•