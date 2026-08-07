Nationals' Luis Perales: Could make MLB debut soon

Perales is a pitcher the Nationals believe is nearly ready to make his big-league debut, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Acquired from Boston in the offseason, Perales had a bumpy start to the season after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but over his last eight starts for Triple-A Rochester he's put together a 2.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB in 38.2 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander is still working to improve his control and his stamina, but Perales has elite raw stuff headlined by a four-seamer that averaged 98.5 mph and a split-finger pitch that's generated a 42.2 percent whiff rate in 2026. A late-season stint with the Nationals would put Perales on track to win a spot in the rotation next spring.