Perales averaged 98.6 mph and touched 99.8 mph with his four-seam fastball in his most recent appearance for Triple-A Worcester on Sept. 20.

Perales, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2024, logged a total of 2.1 innings across Double-A and Triple-A, with his first appearance coming Sept. 13. His numbers aren't pretty in this tiny sample (7.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 4:3 K:BB), but Perales' stuff is all the way back and then some, with his fastball not only offering premium velocity but elite movement. He leans heavily on his nasty 90-mph cutter and also mixes in a mid-80s slider, so it's a power arsenal in small package -- Perales is listed at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds. He only has 8.1 career innings at Double-A and 1.1 innings at Triple-A, so it's unclear which of the upper-minors levels Perales will be assigned to in 2026, but on pure upside, he's up there with any pitcher who has yet to reach the majors.