Red Sox's Luis Perales: Making Triple-A debut this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perales (elbow) will make his first appearance with Triple-A Worcester this week, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reports.
Perales threw a scoreless inning with Double-A Portland on Saturday, which was his first outing since June 2024 Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old will make at least one appearance with Worcester and is scheduled to pitch in the Arizona Fall League to accumulate some innings. Perales has electric stuff and could be ready to debut for the Red Sox at some point in 2026.
More News
-
Red Sox's Luis Perales: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Luis Perales: Throwing off flat ground•
-
Red Sox's Luis Perales: Tommy John surgery completed•
-
Red Sox's Luis Perales: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Red Sox's Luis Perales: Dealing with elbow inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Luis Perales: Exits start with injury•