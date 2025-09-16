Perales (elbow) will make his first appearance with Triple-A Worcester this week, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reports.

Perales threw a scoreless inning with Double-A Portland on Saturday, which was his first outing since June 2024 Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old will make at least one appearance with Worcester and is scheduled to pitch in the Arizona Fall League to accumulate some innings. Perales has electric stuff and could be ready to debut for the Red Sox at some point in 2026.