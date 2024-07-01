Perales (elbow) underwent a full UCL reconstruction surgery last week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

As anticipated, Perales required a traditional Tommy John surgery to repair the damage ligament in his right elbow rather than an internal brace procedure. As a result, Perales is unlikely to be ready to pitch late in the 2025 season, whereas an internal brace procedure would have resulted in a shorter timeline that could have put him in line to pitch at some point after the All-Star break in 2025. The 21-year-old -- who is regarded as one of the Red Sox's top pitching prospects -- should be back to full health in advance of spring training in 2026.