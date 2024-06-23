Parker did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.

All four runs against Parker came over the first three innings, topped off by a three-run blast from Brendan Rodgers. However, the right-hander would go on to finish strong, striking out the side in the sixth and fanning six of the final 12 batters he faced on the night. Parker matched his season high with eight strikeouts in the contest and he's now gone at least six innings in three of his last four starts, posting a 15:5 K:BB over that stretch.