Parker (5-6) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Wednesday.

The six runs allowed were a season high for Parker, who has given up at least four runs in four of his last six starts. He struggled in his last outing before the All-Star break and labored through his three frames Wednesday as well. The rookie southpaw is now at a 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 81:24 K:BB through 95.1 innings over 18 starts this year. Outside of a modest strikeout rate (7.6 K/9), there's nothing glaringly wrong with Parker's performance, so he'll simply need to do a better job of run prevention as he works through the grind of a full major-league season. Parker's next start is projected to be at Arizona.