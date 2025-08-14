Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Dropped from 40-man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals designated Lowe for assignment Thursday.
Lowe has significantly underperformed expectations since being traded to Washington last offseason, slashing just .216/.292/.373 (all career worsts) through 490 plate appearances. That kind of production hasn't been worth his $10.3 million price tag, so the Nationals will let him go in order to make room for Dylan Crews' (oblique) return from the 60-day IL. Lowe's departure leaves Josh Bell as the main option for starts at first base.
More News
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Ends power outage with grand slam•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Receiving rest Sunday•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Homers in win•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Pops 14th homer•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Drives in four in nightcap•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Two doubles in three-hit game•