The Nationals designated Lowe for assignment Thursday.

Lowe has significantly underperformed expectations since being traded to Washington last offseason, slashing just .216/.292/.373 (all career worsts) through 490 plate appearances. That kind of production hasn't been worth his $10.3 million price tag, so the Nationals will let him go in order to make room for Dylan Crews' (oblique) return from the 60-day IL. Lowe's departure leaves Josh Bell as the main option for starts at first base.