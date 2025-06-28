Lowe went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 15-9 win over the Angels.

Lowe had RBI doubles in the fifth and eighth innings. The first baseman has four multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games, going 11-for-42 (.262) in that span, which also includes four hitless games. He's been more in touch with his power and run production during this stretch, logging four home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI. Lowe is up to a .232/.295/.402 slash line with 13 homers, 54 RBI, 35 runs scored, 14 doubles and one stolen base through 82 games this season.