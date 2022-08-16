Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Cubs.

The 42-year-old slugger got to play hero one more time, launching a solo shot in the eighth inning off Brandon Hughes for the game-winning hit. Cruz snapped a 35-game homer drought with the performance, but he has looked better at the plate since missing a few games earlier this month due to a stuff neck, going 9-for-25 (.360) over his last eight contests -- although Monday's knocks have been his only extra-base hits during that stretch.