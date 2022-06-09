site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Late scratch Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Cruz was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Marlins for an undisclosed reason.
While a reason for Cruz's scratch wasn't given, he was removed from the lineup several minutes before the start of the game. Yadiel Hernandez will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
