Corbin allowed two runs on seven hits (one home run) and two walks while striking out three across six-plus innings Wednesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Corbin served up a third-inning solo shot to Rhys Hoskins before running into some more trouble to begin the seventh after Didi Gregorius lined a triple that rolled to the left field wall. Corbin would not face another hitter but was charged with a second run after Gregorius was singled home by the very next batter. The 31-year-old southpaw has four quality starts in six outings but has been inconsistent with his ability to limit hits and record punchouts. He'll try to get into the win column in a rematch against the Phillies on Monday.