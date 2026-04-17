Corbin did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Corbin turned in a strong bounce-back outing, after allowing four runs in four innings in his season debut. The lone run came in the fourth on a sacrifice fly following back-to-back hits, but the left-hander settled in from there and held Milwaukee hitless the rest of the way. With Trey Yesavage nearing a return to the rotation, Corbin's performance came at an important time, strengthening his case to remain in Toronto's starting mix moving forward.