Corbin is slated to start Thursday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though he was a free agent all offseason until signing with the Blue Jays on April 3, Corbin had been staying on top of his throwing program while awaiting an opportunity. He needed just one four-inning appearance in the minors at Single-A Dunedin before the Blue Jays were comfortable calling him up last Friday to aid an injury plagued rotation. The Twins roughed Corbin up for four runs on six hits and one walk over four innings in his Toronto debut, but the veteran lefty will receive a second turn through the rotation while the Blue Jays wait for Trey Yesavage (shoulder) to return from the injured list. Yesavage threw 52 pitches last Thursday in his second rehab appearance for Dunedin and will make at least one more start in the minors before potentially being activated.