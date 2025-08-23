Poulin (1-1) picked up the win over the Phillies on Friday, striking out three over two perfect innings of relief.

The rookie southpaw worked the eighth inning with the Nationals down 4-3, and after the team took the lead in the top of the ninth, Poulin stayed on the mound for the final three outs to lock up his first win in the majors. He got that opportunity with Jose Ferrer and Cole Henry each having worked the prior two days, but it was still a big vote of confidence in Poulin's ability to handle high-leverage situations. Over his first 10 big-league innings, he's delivered a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB.