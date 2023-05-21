Adams went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Tigers.

Adams solo shot in the second extended Washginton's lead to 4-0. He added a single his next time up and hit back-to-back doubles in his final two at-bats, marking the first four-hit game of his career. The 2017 third-round pick continues to see sporadic time as the backup catcher behind Keibert Ruiz, but Adams' offensive explosion Sunday may earn him a few more looks moving forward.