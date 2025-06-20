Loutos (1-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Rockies, giving up an unearned run on one hit in the 11th inning. He struck out one.

The rookie right-hander allowed the phantom runner to score on a leadoff single by Michael Toglia, but Loutos prevented any further damage and then fell into his first career MLB win when James Wood walked it off with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th. Loutos has been effective in low-leverage spots for the Nationals since being claimed off waivers from the Dodgers earlier in June, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 2:2 K:BB in four innings for his new club.