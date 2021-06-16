Castro was placed on the restricted list for an undisclosed reason Wednesday, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
Castro didn't appear in Tuesday's win over the Pirates, and he'll apparently be away from the team for an unspecified amount of time. Jordy Mercer could see increased time at third base in his absence, while Luis Garcia was also called up in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Doubles in second straight•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Sitting Sunday•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Breaks slump with homer•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Productive day at dish•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Four hits in extra-inning loss•