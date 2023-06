Cate was promoted Friday to Triple-A Rochester, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

A second-round pick of the Nationals in the 2018 MLB Draft, Cate mostly struggled in a starting role in the early part of his professional career. He converted to a bullpen role this year and is now just one step away from the majors after delivering a 3.38 ERA with 19 strikeouts across 18.2 innings of relief at Double-A Harrisburg.