The Nationals announced Wednesday that Cate would be invited to big-league spring training as a non-roster player.

Cate is one of several top pitching prospects in the organization that will report to big-league spring training, despite having no prior experience in the upper levels of the minors. The 23-year-old lefty claimed Washington's Minor League Pitcher of the Year award in 2019 racking up 139 strikeouts and posting a 3.07 ERA over 143.2 innings between stops at Low-A Hagerstown and High-A Potomac.