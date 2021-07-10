Barrera went 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Giants.

After replacing Yan Gomes (oblique) behind the plate for the bottom of the second inning, Barrera proceeded to be one of the few bright spots for the Nats in a 5-3 loss. With Alex Avila (calf) still on the IL, Barrera could find himself starting for Washington over the final two games before the All-Star break and potentially seeing a significant role after the break as well.