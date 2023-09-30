Williams came away with a no-decision Friday in the Nationals' 10-6 win over Atlanta, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander needed 75 pitches (43 strikes) to record 10 outs, falling well short of any chance to collect his seventh win of the season. Williams wound up making 30 starts for a Washington squad in dire needs of dependable rotation options, but his 5.55 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 111:53 K:BB through 144.1 innings kept him far from the fantasy radar. The 31-year-old is under contract for one more season at $7 million, but the Nats will hope their younger arms develop to the point that Williams can be shifted back into a swingman or long relief role in 2024.