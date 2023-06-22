Williams (4-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Cardinals, scattering five hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander was brilliant over 75 pitches (50 strikes), and after he left a first-inning double by Lars Nootbaar stranded at second base, Williams didn't allow another runner to get into scoring position. The quality start was only his third of the year, and he'll carry a 4.14 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 58:24 K:BB through 76 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week in Seattle.