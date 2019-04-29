Nationals' Victor Robles: Pops fourth homer
Robles went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Padres.
Over a span of three innings, Juan Soto, Robles and Carter Kieboom -- all 21 years old or younger -- went yard for the Nats, offering opponents a glimpse at what they could be dealing with well into the next decade. Robles is now slashing .265/.308/.480 with four homers, seven steals, 11 RBI and 19 runs through 26 games in his first full season in the majors, but his 5:32 BB:K is a concern.
