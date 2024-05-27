Brzykcy (elbow) began a rehab assignment Wednesday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, striking out two and allowing one run on one hit and no walks in a one-inning start.

Brzykcy is nearing the finish line in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in April 2023. Prior to suffering the major elbow injury, Brzykcy flashed enough promise as a reliever in the minors for the Nationals to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft this past winter and add him to the 40-man roster. He'll likely need a few more rehab outings in lower levels of the minors to ramp back up before he's activated from Double-A Harrisburg's 60-day injured list, but the hard-throwing righty could eventually settle at Triple-A Rochester or even in the big-league bullpen later this season if he's quickly able to recapture his pre-injury form.