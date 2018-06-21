Buss was cut loose by Minnesota on Thursday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Buss was unable to sustain his high level of play from 2017, where he hit .348/.395/.541with 11 home runs and 55 RBI for Triple-A El Paso within the Padres' system. Though that was to be expected, his .239 batting average and .649 OPS have been significant drop-offs for Rochester, and the organization elected to let go of the 31-year-old.

