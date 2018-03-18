Buss was cut from major-league spring training and was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Buss had a great year at Triple-A El Paso as a member of the Padres last season. He slashed .438/.395/.541 and recorded 55 RBI over 114 games. Although he'll likely open the year at Triple-A Rochester, Buss could see time in the Show if he has another impressive showing at the plate. The 31-year-old appeared in 17 games for Minnesota this spring, during which he went 6-for-25 (.240) with two doubles.