Nick Buss: Heads to Minnesota
Buss signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
Buss delivered the best year of his professional career in 2017, slashing .348/.295/.541 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI in 114 games with Triple-A El Paso in the Padres' system. The Pacific Coast League batting champ will likely begin the upcoming season with the Twins' Triple-A affiliate, but should have the opportunity to get big-league action at some point, especially if he continues his scorching numbers with Rochester.
