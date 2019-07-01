The Rays placed Ciuffo (thumb) on unconditional release waivers Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Any of the league's other 29 teams can still poach Ciuffo off waivers after he was cast off the 40-man roster Friday, but the Rays have no intention of retaining him in the likely event he goes unclaimed. Ciuffo is still recovering from thumb surgery, so even if he quickly lands a minor-league deal with another organization, he's not expected to return to action until August at the soonest.

