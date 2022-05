Hall (undisclosed) has gone 6-for-24 with two doubles, two walks, two runs, one RBI and three stolen bases in seven games for Double-A Bowie since returning from the 7-day injured list May 19.

The 23-year-old infielder was on the shelf for a little over two weeks due to an unspecified issue. Hall is slashing .291/.380/.349 with a 9-for-9 success rate on stolen-base attempts over his 100 plate appearances at Bowie this season.