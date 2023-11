Hall elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hall was a second-round selection of the Orioles in the 2017 MLB Draft, but he's battled durability issues throughout his professional career while struggling to climb past the lower levels of the minor leagues. The 24-year-old slashed just .158/.289/.263 in 45 plate appearances this past season between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Aberdeen.