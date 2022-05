Hall (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Bowie on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The move to the injured list is related to a non-sports injury, and it's unclear how long Hall will be sidelined. He has a .306/.389/.355 slash line with three doubles, five RBI, 11 runs and six stolen bases in 15 games for Bowie this season.