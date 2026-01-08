Rutschman agreed to a one-year, $7.25 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Much like the Orioles as a whole, Rutschman is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him finish with just nine home runs and a .220/.307.673 slash line in 90 games. Top prospect Samuel Basallo made his MLB debut down the stretch last year and inked a massive extension in August, which is likely to cut into Rutschman's playing time behind the plate in 2026. However, Rutschman is still expected to operate as the primary catcher, with Basallo set to see significant action at designated hitter.