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Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Dealing with hamstring tightness

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rutschman has been battling left hamstring tightness over the past few days, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman has been held out of the Orioles' last two games, and manager Craig Albernaz said after Tuesday's contest that the 28-year-old backstop has been dealing with a hamstring issue. The team is considering him day-to-day for now, so a trip to the injured list doesn't appear imminent, though Sam Huff could receive another start or two behind the plate while Rutschman and Samuel Basallo (wrist) recover from their respective injuries.

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