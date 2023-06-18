Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Rutschman extended his hitting streak to five games, and he's gone 8-for-22 (.364) with four extra-base hits in that span. The catcher's homer Saturday briefly tied the game at 2-2. For the season, he's slashing an excellent .281/.390/.438 with 10 homers, 31 RBI, 35 runs scored and 10 doubles through 68 contests. With James McCann (ankle) tending to an injury, Rutschman will likely be firmly locked in behind the plate for at least a few days.