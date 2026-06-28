Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Making return from IL

The Orioles reinstated Rutschman (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Sunday.

Rutschman missed about a week and a half due to a concussion, which he sustained when he was hit on the left side of his face while running to first base in a June 18 game in Seattle. While Rutschman is expected to immediately step in as the team's No. 1 backstop, the Orioles could look to use him a bit more at designated hitter in the short term until the concussion is further in the rear-view mirror. Baltimore will keep Chadwick Tromp around on the 26-man active roster for the time being as a third option at catcher behind Rutschman and Samuel Basallo.