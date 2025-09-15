Suarez did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Toronto. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five in three innings.

Suarez threw three innings during a scheduled bullpen game and delivered a solid performance. His five strikeouts matched his season total through 8.2 innings entering Sunday's game. He tossed two scoreless frames before giving up an RBI double to George Springer in the third inning. Suarez owns a 2.31 ERA and a 13:2 K:BB through 11.2 innings. He'll likely continue working in a bulk bullpen role down the stretch.